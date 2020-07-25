JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 963.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.00% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net Loss of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.50 -38 OPM %-6.4540.00 -PBDT-0.50-0.19 -163 PBT-0.66-0.35 -89 NP-0.66-0.35 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU