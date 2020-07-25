Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Piramal Enterprises Ltd gains for fifth session
Piramal Enterprises Ltd jumps nearly 8%
Piramal Enterprises Ltd stays supported
-
Sales decline 38.00% to Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.310.50 -38 OPM %-6.4540.00 -PBDT-0.50-0.19 -163 PBT-0.66-0.35 -89 NP-0.66-0.35 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU