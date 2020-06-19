Anuh Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.25% to Rs 72.05 croreNet loss of Anuh Pharma reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.25% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.77% to Rs 14.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 306.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 320.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales72.0583.05 -13 306.96320.66 -4 OPM %2.629.37 -7.429.21 - PBDT2.458.55 -71 26.1934.07 -23 PBT-1.628.03 PL 19.1632.41 -41 NP-0.925.31 PL 14.3123.37 -39
