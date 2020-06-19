Novartis India standalone net profit declines 65.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 93.70 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 65.28% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 93.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.53% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.69% to Rs 438.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 490.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

