Novartis India standalone net profit declines 65.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.11% to Rs 93.70 croreNet profit of Novartis India declined 65.28% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.11% to Rs 93.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 110.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.53% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.69% to Rs 438.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 490.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales93.70110.38 -15 438.25490.68 -11 OPM %11.7517.99 -2.752.50 - PBDT17.0633.29 -49 41.7888.95 -53 PBT13.5532.38 -58 28.6485.77 -67 NP6.7819.53 -65 10.0851.77 -81
