Anupam Rasayan India rises after Q4 FY22 PAT jumps 108% YoY to Rs 46.10 cr

Anupam Rasayan India rose 1.68% to Rs 796.30 after the company reported 108.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.10 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 22.14 crore registered in Q4 FY21.

Net sales grew 16.8% to Rs 317.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 271.67 crore in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 68.43 crore in Q4 FY22, rising 106.2% from Rs 33.18 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA (incl. other revenue) stood at Rs 96.90 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 65.50 crore in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 48% Y-o-Y.

On full year basis, the chemical company reported 116.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 152.18 crore on a 31.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,066 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 as against the financial year 31 March 2021.

Anand Desai, the managing director (MD) of Anupam Rasayan, commented, I am pleased to announce that we have delivered a robust year registering a total revenue growth of 29%, mostly driven by a healthy volume ramp-up. With new LOIs getting signed and older ones getting converted into long-term contracts, the visibility for topline growth in the years to come becomes clearer.

Further, our foray into fluorination chemistries, which will drive our next phase of growth, has been strengthened by our successful acquisition of Tanfac's 26% stake. By the means of this acquisition, we look forward to backward integrate our supply chains in this vertical and focus on production of high value -high margin molecules that have application in varied industries which will give us impetus to enhance our margin profile, he added.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

