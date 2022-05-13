Anupam Rasayan India rises after Q4 FY22 PAT jumps 108% YoY to Rs 46.10 cr

-
ALSO READ
Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 108.22% in the March 2022 quarter
Anupam Rasayan Q3 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 37.9 cr
Anupam Rasayan India spurts on appointing Amit Khurana as the new CFO
Anupam Rasayan India secures Rs 135 cr long term contract with Japanese multinational customer
Anupam Rasayan spurts after order win; hits record high
-
Anupam Rasayan India rose 1.68% to Rs 796.30 after the company reported 108.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.10 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 22.14 crore registered in Q4 FY21.
Net sales grew 16.8% to Rs 317.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 271.67 crore in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 68.43 crore in Q4 FY22, rising 106.2% from Rs 33.18 crore posted in Q4 FY21.
EBITDA (incl. other revenue) stood at Rs 96.90 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 65.50 crore in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 48% Y-o-Y.
On full year basis, the chemical company reported 116.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 152.18 crore on a 31.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,066 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 as against the financial year 31 March 2021.
Anand Desai, the managing director (MD) of Anupam Rasayan, commented, I am pleased to announce that we have delivered a robust year registering a total revenue growth of 29%, mostly driven by a healthy volume ramp-up. With new LOIs getting signed and older ones getting converted into long-term contracts, the visibility for topline growth in the years to come becomes clearer.
Further, our foray into fluorination chemistries, which will drive our next phase of growth, has been strengthened by our successful acquisition of Tanfac's 26% stake. By the means of this acquisition, we look forward to backward integrate our supply chains in this vertical and focus on production of high value -high margin molecules that have application in varied industries which will give us impetus to enhance our margin profile, he added.
Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU