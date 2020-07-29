JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 38.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 97.95% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 38.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.95% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 105.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 149.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.17% to Rs 109.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 315.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.17105.74 -98 109.97315.70 -65 OPM %-622.12-14.19 --39.90-11.85 - PBDT6.08-30.55 LP -45.60-108.31 58 PBT0.47-36.20 LP -68.06-130.90 48 NP38.65-36.20 LP -29.88-149.33 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU