Apcotex Ind appoints Sachin J. Karwa as new CFO

Sachin J. Karwa was appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Apcotex Industries in place of Suraj Badale who will continue to work as DGM - Accounts.

Sachin J Karwa is a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India, passed out in 2002 and Bachelor in Commerce from Mumbai University. He has also done INSEAD Leadership Program for Senior Executives - India, Singapore / France 2011-2012.

Apcotex Industries' net profit soared 636.20% to Rs 22.60 crore on a 61.7% surge in net sales to Rs 186.92 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Apcotex Industries is one of the leading producers of performance emulsion polymers in India. Its product range includes VP latex, carboxylated and non-carboxylated SB latexes, acrylic latexes, nitrile latex and synthetic rubber.

Shares of Apcotex Industries rose 1.06% to Rs 324.40. The stock hit a high of Rs 328 and a low of Rs 314 so far.

