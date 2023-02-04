Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 214.50 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods declined 8.28% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 214.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.214.50217.511.127.9515.5316.1710.3511.477.758.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)