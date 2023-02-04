Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 8.28% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 214.50 crore

Net profit of Apex Frozen Foods declined 8.28% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 214.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales214.50217.51 -1 OPM %1.127.95 -PBDT15.5316.17 -4 PBT10.3511.47 -10 NP7.758.45 -8

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:42 IST

