BSEL Infrastructure Realty consolidated net profit rises 1305.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSEL Infrastructure Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Aristo Bio-tech and Lifescience Limited brings its IPO for Rs 1305.22 lakhs Issue opens on January 16, 2023
RDB Realty & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 88.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand
Barometers trade with deep cuts; realty stocks edge lower
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of BSEL Infrastructure Realty rose 1305.04% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU