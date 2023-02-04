JUST IN
Titan Biotech consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.74% to Rs 30.33 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech declined 37.67% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.74% to Rs 30.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.3336.43 -17 OPM %13.6523.85 -PBDT4.288.58 -50 PBT3.637.96 -54 NP3.265.23 -38

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:34 IST

