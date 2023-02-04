JUST IN
PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 148.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.77% to Rs 457.89 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 148.01% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.77% to Rs 457.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 262.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales457.89262.00 75 OPM %7.766.31 -PBDT26.0511.88 119 PBT17.406.18 182 NP13.745.54 148

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:26 IST

