PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 148.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.77% to Rs 457.89 crore

Net profit of PG Electroplast rose 148.01% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.77% to Rs 457.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 262.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.457.89262.007.766.3126.0511.8817.406.1813.745.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)