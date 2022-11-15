Apis India consolidated net profit rises 469.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 73.04% to Rs 98.63 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 469.23% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.04% to Rs 98.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.98.6357.008.885.166.821.645.861.047.401.30

