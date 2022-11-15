Apis India consolidated net profit rises 469.23% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 73.04% to Rs 98.63 crore

Net profit of Apis India rose 469.23% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 73.04% to Rs 98.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales98.6357.00 73 OPM %8.885.16 -PBDT6.821.64 316 PBT5.861.04 463 NP7.401.30 469

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

