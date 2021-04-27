APL Apollo Tubes Ltd in demand

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1315.1, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 429.02% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% jump in NIFTY and a 178.74% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1315.1, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48766.95, up 0.79%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has slipped around 5.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 16.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4536.3, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 91407 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 128.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)