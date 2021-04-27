Balkrishna Industries Ltd sees good buying

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1724.1, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.6% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% jump in NIFTY and a 78.05% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1724.1, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48766.95, up 0.79%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has gained around 3.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9641.45, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1729.5, up 1.08% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 87.6% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% jump in NIFTY and a 78.05% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)