APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 0.89%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2468.5, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.38% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.87% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2468.5, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 11494.7. The Sensex is at 38892.86, up 0.13%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 31.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 20.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2507.5, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29572 shares today, compared to the daily average of 69022 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)