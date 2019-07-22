Apollo Tricoat Tubes standalone net profit rises 220.87% in the June 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1889.23% to Rs 51.72 croreNet profit of Apollo Tricoat Tubes rose 220.87% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 1889.23% to Rs 51.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales51.722.60 1889 OPM %11.74-13.46 -PBDT6.231.56 299 PBT5.061.51 235 NP3.691.15 221
