Oriental Bank of Commerce reports standalone net profit of Rs 112.68 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.25% to Rs 4919.82 croreNet profit of Oriental Bank of Commerce reported to Rs 112.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 393.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Total Operating Income rose 15.25% to Rs 4919.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4268.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income4919.824268.96 15 OPM %61.3038.79 -PBDT182.68-815.21 LP PBT182.68-815.21 LP NP112.68-393.21 LP
