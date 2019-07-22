Aptech consolidated net profit declines 13.48% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aptech consolidated net profit declines 35.03% in the March 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit declines 1.52% in the June 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 51.56 croreNet profit of Aptech declined 13.48% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales51.5651.74 0 OPM %13.389.72 -PBDT7.836.69 17 PBT4.444.02 10 NP3.083.56 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU