JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market slides 1.37%
Business Standard

Aptech consolidated net profit declines 13.48% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.35% to Rs 51.56 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 13.48% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales51.5651.74 0 OPM %13.389.72 -PBDT7.836.69 17 PBT4.444.02 10 NP3.083.56 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU