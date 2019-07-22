JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.04% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 787.97 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 35.04% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 84.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 787.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 735.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales787.97735.65 7 OPM %20.9818.44 -PBDT195.17153.44 27 PBT176.11142.08 24 NP113.5484.08 35

July 22 2019

