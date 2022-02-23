Apparel Industry Must Focus On Vertical Integration Says Textile Secretary

Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh has suggested that the Indian apparel industry must focus on vertical integration to increase its scale and size and to benefit from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Speaking at the 44th Foundation Day of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Singh noted that apparel and garmenting is not very investment centric but it is very important from an employment point of view.

Virtually addressing the Foundation Day, the Textiles Secretary said that along with the PLI scheme, the government is committed to make the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme a success. The demand for textiles continues to be robust and the China plus one sourcing strategy by the west is certainly a great opportunity for India. He added that the country's textile exports can increase from the current $40 billion to $100 billion in the next five years.

