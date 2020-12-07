APSEZ rises over 7% in two sessions, hits record high

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 3.23% to Rs 468.35, extending gains for the second consecutive session.
Shares of APSEZ jumped 7.48% in two trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 435.75 on Thursday, 3 December 2020. The scrip hit a record high at Rs 474.90 in morning trade today. The stock has soared 130.26% from its 52-week low of Rs 203.40 hit on 23 March 2020.
The company reported 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,393.69 crore on 2.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,902.52 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India. APSEZ accounts for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 10 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.
