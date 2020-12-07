APSEZ rises over 7% in two sessions, hits record high

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 3.23% to Rs 468.35, extending gains for the second consecutive session.

Shares of APSEZ jumped 7.48% in two trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 435.75 on Thursday, 3 December 2020. The scrip hit a record high at Rs 474.90 in morning trade today. The stock has soared 130.26% from its 52-week low of Rs 203.40 hit on 23 March 2020.

The company reported 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,393.69 crore on 2.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,902.52 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India. APSEZ accounts for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 10 domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)