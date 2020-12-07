Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 203.71 points or 1.45% at 14222.31 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.73%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.6%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.55%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.84%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.13%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.66%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.44%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.56%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 188.73 or 0.42% at 45268.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.55 points or 0.32% at 13301.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165.02 points or 0.95% at 17482.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.61% at 5861.16.

On BSE,1608 shares were trading in green, 550 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

