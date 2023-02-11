Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 131.94 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 51.03% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 131.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 129.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.131.94129.5011.4410.468.698.586.686.715.123.39

