Sanguine Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
