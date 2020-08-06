Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 212.96% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company declined 90.91% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 212.96% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.93% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 164.94% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.690.544.081.5498.8294.4498.2894.810.050.481.851.490.050.481.851.490.030.331.361.08

