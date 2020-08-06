Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 212.96% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company declined 90.91% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 212.96% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.93% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 164.94% to Rs 4.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.690.54 213 4.081.54 165 OPM %98.8294.44 -98.2894.81 - PBDT0.050.48 -90 1.851.49 24 PBT0.050.48 -90 1.851.49 24 NP0.030.33 -91 1.361.08 26
