GOCL Corporation standalone net profit rises 107.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 107.84% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.72% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.2422.14-40.44-10.663.531.882.841.312.121.02

