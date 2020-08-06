JUST IN
GOCL Corporation standalone net profit rises 107.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.72% to Rs 12.24 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 107.84% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.72% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.2422.14 -45 OPM %-40.44-10.66 -PBDT3.531.88 88 PBT2.841.31 117 NP2.121.02 108

