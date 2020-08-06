Libas Designs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.64% to Rs 11.00 croreNet loss of Libas Designs reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.64% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.99% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 65.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.0025.37 -57 65.1763.13 3 OPM %-15.9115.92 -8.5514.79 - PBDT-1.973.58 PL 4.907.68 -36 PBT-2.063.36 PL 4.437.10 -38 NP-2.083.09 PL 4.345.71 -24
