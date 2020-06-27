JUST IN
Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 145.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.53% to Rs 60.18 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 145.83% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.70% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 233.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.1867.26 -11 233.01239.27 -3 OPM %22.2218.90 -18.4722.31 - PBDT8.695.43 60 17.6224.59 -28 PBT8.114.96 64 15.5822.73 -31 NP5.312.16 146 5.6212.98 -57

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 15:08 IST

