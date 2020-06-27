Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit rises 145.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.53% to Rs 60.18 crore

Net profit of Arihant Superstructures rose 145.83% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.53% to Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.70% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 233.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 239.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

60.1867.26233.01239.2722.2218.9018.4722.318.695.4317.6224.598.114.9615.5822.735.312.165.6212.98

