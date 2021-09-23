Board of Shaily Engineering Plastics allots 8.55 lakh equity shares

-
At meeting held on 23 September 2021The Board of Shaily Engineering Plastics at its meeting held on 23 September 2021 has approved allotment of 8,55,072 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each fully paid up, at a price of Rs. 1,755/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 1,745/- each) on a Preferential basis to Non-promoters.
