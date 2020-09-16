Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.05% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Arnold Holdings declined 81.25% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 18.05% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.974.21 18 OPM %1.8111.40 -PBDT0.090.48 -81 PBT0.090.48 -81 NP0.090.48 -81

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:18 IST

