Aro Granite Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.14 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.45% to Rs 34.31 croreNet loss of Aro Granite Industries reported to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.45% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.3157.62 -40 OPM %-1.578.83 -PBDT-3.604.22 PL PBT-6.791.04 PL NP-7.141.13 PL
