White Organic Retail consolidated net profit declines 28.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 50.58 croreNet profit of White Organic Retail declined 28.64% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.5832.03 58 OPM %4.196.59 -PBDT2.312.66 -13 PBT2.312.66 -13 NP1.421.99 -29
