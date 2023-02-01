JUST IN
Raymond tumbles after Q3 PAT slides 5% YoY
Business Standard

White Organic Retail consolidated net profit declines 28.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 50.58 crore

Net profit of White Organic Retail declined 28.64% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.5832.03 58 OPM %4.196.59 -PBDT2.312.66 -13 PBT2.312.66 -13 NP1.421.99 -29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:04 IST

