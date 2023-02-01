White Organic Retail consolidated net profit declines 28.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 50.58 crore

Net profit of White Organic Retail declined 28.64% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.50.5832.034.196.592.312.662.312.661.421.99

