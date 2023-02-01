Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.03% to Rs 92.45 croreNet loss of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.03% to Rs 92.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.4596.33 -4 OPM %1.7111.81 -PBDT-7.537.35 PL PBT-17.093.57 PL NP-17.543.35 PL
