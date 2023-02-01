JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raymond tumbles after Q3 PAT slides 5% YoY
Business Standard

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 39.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1331.81 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 39.98% to Rs 80.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1331.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1210.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1331.811210.77 10 OPM %21.5026.15 -PBDT244.05282.28 -14 PBT111.46179.18 -38 NP80.36133.88 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU