Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 39.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1331.81 croreNet profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 39.98% to Rs 80.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1331.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1210.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1331.811210.77 10 OPM %21.5026.15 -PBDT244.05282.28 -14 PBT111.46179.18 -38 NP80.36133.88 -40
