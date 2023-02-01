Jubilant Foodworks consolidated net profit declines 39.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 1331.81 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Foodworks declined 39.98% to Rs 80.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 1331.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1210.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1331.811210.7721.5026.15244.05282.28111.46179.1880.36133.88

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)