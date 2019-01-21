JUST IN
Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit rises 2871.43% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 39.78 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries rose 2871.43% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 39.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales39.7845.73 -13 OPM %7.877.22 -PBDT6.302.44 158 PBT4.250.20 2025 NP4.160.14 2871

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
