South Indian Bank standalone net profit declines 27.09% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.03% to Rs 1735.16 croreNet profit of South Indian Bank declined 27.09% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 115.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 10.03% to Rs 1735.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1576.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income1735.161576.96 10 OPM %66.7268.78 -PBDT128.89175.87 -27 PBT128.89175.87 -27 NP83.85115.00 -27
