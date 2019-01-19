JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Outcome of board meeting of Lesha Industries
Business Standard

South Indian Bank standalone net profit declines 27.09% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 10.03% to Rs 1735.16 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank declined 27.09% to Rs 83.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 115.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 10.03% to Rs 1735.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1576.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income1735.161576.96 10 OPM %66.7268.78 -PBDT128.89175.87 -27 PBT128.89175.87 -27 NP83.85115.00 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements