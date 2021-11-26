India's Active Caseload Stands At Around 1.1 Lakhs

With the administration of 83,88,824 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 120.27 Cr (1,20,27,03,659) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,24,56,121 sessions. The recovery of 9,868 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,77,830. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33% which is highest since March 2020. A total of 10,549 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,10,133. Active cases presently constitute 0.32% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.89% remains less than 1% for the last 12 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.89%. The Daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 53 days and below 3% for 88 consecutive days now.

