Volumes jump at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Corporation Bank, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, UPL Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 June 2019.

Tube Investments of India Ltd witnessed volume of 28296 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1879 shares. The stock dropped 2.51% to Rs.382.85. Volumes stood at 504 shares in the last session.

Corporation Bank witnessed volume of 68846 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9798 shares. The stock increased 8.25% to Rs.25.60. Volumes stood at 17167 shares in the last session.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd registered volume of 43992 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7027 shares. The stock rose 6.27% to Rs.333.90. Volumes stood at 3187 shares in the last session.

UPL Ltd witnessed volume of 17.46 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.37% to Rs.939.80. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank witnessed volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35941 shares. The stock increased 5.40% to Rs.12.30. Volumes stood at 76661 shares in the last session.

