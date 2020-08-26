JUST IN
Shree Pacetronix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 35.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.90% to Rs 25.22 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 35.24% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 25.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.2266.20 -62 OPM %5.991.90 -PBDT1.782.35 -24 PBT1.562.10 -26 NP1.362.10 -35

Wed, August 26 2020. 07:54 IST

