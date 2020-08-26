Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 35.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.90% to Rs 25.22 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 35.24% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 25.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.25.2266.205.991.901.782.351.562.101.362.10

