JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Haldyn Glass reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.50% to Rs 52.41 crore

Net profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.50% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 288.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.41166.40 -69 288.52459.10 -37 OPM %-40.24-4.63 --10.651.30 - PBDT24.17-4.10 LP 31.784.58 594 PBT19.07-9.93 LP 10.96-17.44 LP NP21.45-0.09 LP 9.06-11.82 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU