ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.50% to Rs 52.41 croreNet profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.50% to Rs 52.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 166.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.16% to Rs 288.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 459.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.41166.40 -69 288.52459.10 -37 OPM %-40.24-4.63 --10.651.30 - PBDT24.17-4.10 LP 31.784.58 594 PBT19.07-9.93 LP 10.96-17.44 LP NP21.45-0.09 LP 9.06-11.82 LP
