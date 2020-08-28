ICRA consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 69.62 crore

Net profit of ICRA declined 17.14% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 69.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.69.6277.0421.4229.1425.5733.7323.2931.4516.8220.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)