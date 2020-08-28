ICRA consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.63% to Rs 69.62 croreNet profit of ICRA declined 17.14% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 69.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales69.6277.04 -10 OPM %21.4229.14 -PBDT25.5733.73 -24 PBT23.2931.45 -26 NP16.8220.30 -17
