RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 19.48 croreNet profit of RSD Finance rose 43.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.43% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 68.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.4817.24 13 68.3054.06 26 OPM %23.6123.72 -23.2824.18 - PBDT3.313.45 -4 18.4517.14 8 PBT2.181.74 25 13.0310.69 22 NP1.431.00 43 7.4610.14 -26
