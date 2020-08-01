RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 19.48 crore

Net profit of RSD Finance rose 43.00% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.43% to Rs 7.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 68.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

