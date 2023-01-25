JUST IN
Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Arvind consolidated net profit declines 9.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.79% to Rs 1979.79 crore

Net profit of Arvind declined 9.32% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.79% to Rs 1979.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2270.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1979.792270.07 -13 OPM %9.4010.62 -PBDT155.56213.84 -27 PBT92.79148.94 -38 NP84.1292.77 -9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:34 IST

