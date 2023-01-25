Arvind consolidated net profit declines 9.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.79% to Rs 1979.79 crore

Net profit of Arvind declined 9.32% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 92.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.79% to Rs 1979.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2270.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1979.792270.079.4010.62155.56213.8492.79148.9484.1292.77

