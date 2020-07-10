Punjab National Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Arvind Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2020.

Punjab National Bank tumbled 5.80% to Rs 34.95 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd lost 5.73% to Rs 33.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd crashed 5.07% to Rs 25.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 11.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 120.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

