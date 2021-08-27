Volumes jump at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 74.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares

SKF India Ltd, Timken India Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 August 2021.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 74.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.36% to Rs.682.95. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd clocked volume of 4.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42407 shares. The stock gained 7.81% to Rs.3,018.55. Volumes stood at 75974 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd clocked volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51961 shares. The stock gained 5.94% to Rs.1,664.90. Volumes stood at 59992 shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd clocked volume of 11.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.74% to Rs.3,461.75. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd registered volume of 10.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.12% to Rs.658.55. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

