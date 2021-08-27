Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 9.71 points or 0.14% at 7006.43 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.07%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.85%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.62%),Oil India Ltd (down 0.61%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.5%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.47%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.26%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 10.36%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 2.47%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.07%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 190.95 or 0.34% at 56140.05.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.15 points or 0.4% at 16703.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.3 points or 0.72% at 26228.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.11 points or 0.74% at 8073.7.

On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 1254 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)