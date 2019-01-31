Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 18.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 109.61 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 18.12% to Rs 781.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 661.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 109.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 102.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales109.61102.59 7 OPM %85.9982.53 -PBDT815.82692.40 18 PBT814.95691.10 18 NP781.10661.25 18
