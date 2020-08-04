Aryavan Enterprise reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Aryavan Enterprise reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.53% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.31 -100 0.300.76 -61 OPM %0-3.23 --40.002.63 - PBDT-0.010.08 PL 0.010.24 -96 PBT-0.010.08 PL 0.010.24 -96 NP-0.010.08 PL 0.010.18 -94
