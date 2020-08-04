JUST IN
Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.34% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.34% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.97% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.211.97 -89 7.277.90 -8 OPM %52.3892.89 -89.0094.56 - PBDT0.060.07 -14 0.570.58 -2 PBT0.060.07 -14 0.570.58 -2 NP0.01-0.10 LP 0.420.41 2

