Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 139.90 croreNet profit of Ador Welding declined 8.75% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 139.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 28.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 526.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 513.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales139.90150.22 -7 526.54513.28 3 OPM %7.619.23 -8.168.55 - PBDT10.1212.92 -22 44.4745.20 -2 PBT7.2610.37 -30 33.7235.52 -5 NP6.887.54 -9 28.7724.54 17
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
