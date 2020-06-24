Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 8.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 139.90 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding declined 8.75% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 139.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 28.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 526.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 513.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

