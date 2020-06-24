Syncom Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.92% to Rs 0.15 croreNet Loss of Syncom Healthcare reported to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.86% to Rs 19.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.1513.91 -99 19.9764.12 -69 OPM %-1020.00-10.06 --9.16-2.81 - PBDT-1.52-1.66 8 -1.86-1.93 4 PBT-2.09-2.37 12 -4.15-4.86 15 NP-9.66-8.96 -8 -11.72-11.37 -3
